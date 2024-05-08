Lethbridge police seeking public assistance to locate 31-year-old man

Lethbridge police are asking for public assistance to help them locate a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.

Salar Dalair Khan, 31, is wanted for failing to comply with an order in relation to convictions for sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444. Reference file number 24052367.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.