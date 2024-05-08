CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge police seeking public assistance to locate 31-year-old man

    Lethbridge police are looking for Salar Dalair Khan, 31, for failing to comply with an order stemming from a number of convictions. (Photo: Lethbridge police) Lethbridge police are looking for Salar Dalair Khan, 31, for failing to comply with an order stemming from a number of convictions. (Photo: Lethbridge police)
    Share

    Lethbridge police are asking for public assistance to help them locate a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.

    Salar Dalair Khan, 31, is wanted for failing to comply with an order in relation to convictions for sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444. Reference file number 24052367.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION What King Charles' schedule being too 'full' to accommodate son suggests

    Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made headlines with his recent arrival in the U.K., this time to celebrate all things Invictus. But upon the prince landing in the U.K., we have already had confirmation that King Charles III won't have time to see his youngest son during his brief visit.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News