Teen charged in downtown Calgary attempted murder, Good Samaritan sought

Calgary police say they want to speak with a Good Samaritan who might have more information about a frightening attempted murder in the downtown commercial core.

Officers were called to the 0 to 100 block of Third Avenue S.E. just before 2 a.m. on Friday, May 17 for reports of an assault with a weapon.

Police say the victims, a man and woman, were looking at a city centre information map near Centre Street and Fourth Avenue South when a young stranger with a knife approached them and tried to stab the man.

The victims ran away, but their attacker followed.

They ran for five blocks, at which time the woman went down an alleyway in the 0 to 100 block of Third Avenue S.E. where she hid underneath a parked car.

"The suspect followed her, and the man was able to flag down patrol officers for assistance. Neither victim sustained injuries from the incident," police said in a Thursday news release.

Officers took the suspect into custody. The suspect and the victims are not known to one another, police said.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

He is set to appear in court on June 6.



Police want to speak with a Good Samaritan who was standing near the Dragon City Mall in the 300 block of Centre Street S.E. at approximately 1:40 a.m., when she saw the woman running and followed her into the alleyway to check on her.

The Good Samaritan is described as being between the ages of 25 and 35, with a medium-heavy build and dark hair. She was carrying a small black purse, had her hair in a high bun and was wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, black mid-thigh bike shorts and black moccasins.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.