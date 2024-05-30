1 dead after vehicle drives off embankment into Old Man River

Lethbridge police are investigating a fatal collision after a vehicle plunged into the Old Man River on Wednesday.

Just before 8 p.m., police received a report of a vehicle in the Old Man River north of the Highway 3 overpass near the Tollestrup Construction gravel yard.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services Dive Team members confirmed there was a body inside the submerged vehicle.

After a review of CCTV footage, police say a 27-year-old man drove the vehicle off the embankment after losing control on a gravel road.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Calgary Medical Examiner’s office.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim.