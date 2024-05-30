Okotoks RCMP seek public assistance identifying suspect in relation to May 18 indecent act

Okotoks RCMP are asking for public assistance to help identify a suspect relating to an indecent act on May 18.

Around 2:30 p.m. that day, officers received a report of an indecent act that took place in a vehicle parked on Milligan Drive in Okotoks.

A woman was out jogging when she noticed the man exposing himself inside the vehicle. She confronted him and he left the area.

He’s described as being between 17 and 22 years old, with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a black Hurley baseball hat while driving a blue Mitsubishi Lancer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-965-6400. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.