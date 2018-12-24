CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Lethbridge police seize heroin and carfentanil during raid of northside home
Carfentanil (left) and heroin packets seized during the December 21 search of a Lethbridge home (images: Lethbridge Police Service)
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 1:07PM MST
Last Updated Monday, December 24, 2018 1:42PM MST
An investigation into suspected drug trafficking and property theft in Lethbridge led police to a northside home and resulted in the arrest of more than 10 people.
According to Lethbridge Police Service officials, members of several police units executed a search warrant on Friday, December 21 at a home in the 200 block of 15 Street North. There were 13 civilians inside the home at the time of the search, nine of whom had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
Two additional suspects were arrested during the search. One person showed up at the home during the search in an alleged attempt to purchase drugs and another called the house to buy drugs and was met by officers at the arranged location for the deal.
A search of the home resulted in the seizure of:
- 21 pre-packaged doses of carfentanil
- 16 pre-packaged doses of heroin
- Stolen identification including health cards
- Stolen property including skis, a mountain bike and tools
As a result of the investigation, the following six people faces charges related to drug trafficking, stolen property or breaching a recognizance:
- Tiffany Generaux, 27, of Standoff
- Deon Grosventureboy, 23, of Lethbridge
- Shelly Bevans, 49, of Fort Macleod
- Richard Shaw, 42, of Lethbridge
- Jessica Johnston, 42, of Lethbridge
- John Jones, 26, of Lethbridge
The accused are scheduled to appear in court in January.