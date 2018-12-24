An investigation into suspected drug trafficking and property theft in Lethbridge led police to a northside home and resulted in the arrest of more than 10 people.

According to Lethbridge Police Service officials, members of several police units executed a search warrant on Friday, December 21 at a home in the 200 block of 15 Street North. There were 13 civilians inside the home at the time of the search, nine of whom had outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Two additional suspects were arrested during the search. One person showed up at the home during the search in an alleged attempt to purchase drugs and another called the house to buy drugs and was met by officers at the arranged location for the deal.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of:

21 pre-packaged doses of carfentanil

16 pre-packaged doses of heroin

Stolen identification including health cards

Stolen property including skis, a mountain bike and tools

As a result of the investigation, the following six people faces charges related to drug trafficking, stolen property or breaching a recognizance:

Tiffany Generaux, 27, of Standoff

Deon Grosventureboy, 23, of Lethbridge

Shelly Bevans, 49, of Fort Macleod

Richard Shaw, 42, of Lethbridge

Jessica Johnston, 42, of Lethbridge

John Jones, 26, of Lethbridge

The accused are scheduled to appear in court in January.