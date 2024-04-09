CALGARY
    Lethbridge post-secondary students gearing up for final exams

    Lethbridge post-secondary students are getting ready for final exams. (CTV News) Lethbridge post-secondary students are getting ready for final exams. (CTV News)
    LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

    After a year of studying and projects, it's nearly summer break for Lethbridge’s post-secondary students. But between now and then, students will have to write their final exams.

    Students are already starting to feel the stress.

    “I think in terms of what we're hearing from students right now is that support is being leaned on a lot more by students for help with resources finding in terms of completing assignments,” said Celine Gilbert, the Lethbridge College Students’ Association vice president of finance and operations.

    Both the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge College know their students will be extra stressed for the next several weeks.

    That's why they're offering extra academic and mental health support as well as de-stress events.

    “We offer a wide array of services to support study skills, exam prep and all those things. So those are services that are available to students,” said Mark Slomp, the University of Lethbridge executive director of student services.

    But it isn't just students who are extra busy – wellness and academic support staff are seeing a flood of requests for help this exam season.

    “It's not necessarily stressful, but it does keep us busy. It's one of those things where I see all the students come through and remember my own student days and think, ‘Oh yeah, I don't miss that.’ But we are here to help,” said Jayne Warry, an academic strategist at the Lethbridge College Learning Café.

    Students aren't just worried about exams, as many are also looking for jobs after graduation or summer employment.

    “With a lot of diploma students, I think they kind of get hit with that shock of where did the two years go? And a lot of the time they're not fully prepared to be going into the workforce after,” Gilbert said.

    University of Lethbridge students start their exam period on Thursday. Lethbridge College students will have a bit longer to study before their exams start on April 22.

