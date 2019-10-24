LETHBRIDGE – The Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch launched its poppy campaign Thursday, raising funds for veterans and their families to pay for food, transportation and medical needs.

“This annual campaign will engage the community in Lethbridge and the surrounding area covering Coaldale, Raymond, Stirling and Magrath with an opportunity to obtain poppies and businesses to purchase wreaths or crosses for their local displays,” said Legion Poppy Chair Pat McIntosh

340 boxes will be spread throughout those communities, helping citizens display appreciation for the sacrifices soldiers past and present have made for the country.

A legion spokesperson added that the poppy campaign is not the only way to financially contribute to veterans, either.

“The Canadian Fallen Heroes Foundation is a national charity and its aim is to ensure that for each casualty of Canada, there is a story along with a face,” said Lethbridge Royal Canadian Legion communication specialist Glenn Miller. "The program creates a plaque with a description of the fallen soldier's personal life."

In addition to creating plaques for families, another foundation Miller works on is the Last Post Fund.

“The Last Post Fund places a permanent marker at the grave site of a veteran and one of the things the Last Post Fund is looking for is the location of unmarked graves," he said.

Due to boxes being stolen in the past, boxes for the 2019 poppy campaign feature cables and locks.