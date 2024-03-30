Lethbridge’s Christa Deguchi wins gold at Antalya Grand Slam judo competition

Canada's Christa Deguchi defeated Brazil's Jessica Lima on Friday to win gold in the under-57 kilogram category at the Antalya Grand Slam judo competition.

Deguchi, from Lethbridge, Alta., was the first to go on the offensive in overtime and secured the win.

She beat Austria's Laura Kallinger, Guinea's Mariana Esteves, South Korea's Juhee Kim and Faiza Mokdar of France earlier in the day to qualify for the final.

It was Deguchi's second Grand Slam title of the year and 10th crown of her career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2024.