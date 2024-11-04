Lethbridge small businesses gearing up for Christmas shopping season

LETHBRIDGE -

The calendar may have just flipped to November, but Christmas is already on many people's minds.

The decorations have just been put up at Analog Books.

It's still more than a month away, but they've already had customers come in for some holiday shopping.

"We're just getting started. I feel like it's a bit of whiplash, moving from Halloween to Christmas so quickly, but we find that people are already starting to look for Christmas gifts," said Analog Books co-owner Penny Warris.

Christmas is a crucial time for any business.

It's the most profitable time of year—the time many businesses make most of their money.

"For us and for most people, it's about 50 per cent of what you make in a year—just a huge amount. A lot of the people, that's how they survive, especially through the winter the rest of the year,” said Big John's Books owner John Pyska.

"So, it's very important. And we appreciate anything that anyone can do to come in and support the local businesses."

The calendar may have just flipped to November, but Christmas is already on many people's minds.

For small local businesses, there is pressure to have a strong holiday season.

Over a roughly two-month period, some businesses can match or exceed sales compared to the rest of the year.

Many need the increased traffic to help them stay open.

"The reason they call it Black Friday at the end of November is because that's when businesses go from the red into the black. So, it's very important for us … that we have a good holiday season," Warris said.

"And for sure, (for) all the independent stores, it makes the difference of whether we can stay open or not."

Local business owners are encouraging people to consider shopping at some of those smaller, independent stores this holiday season, as it can benefit the local economy.

"The money goes back into this community as opposed to, you know, the United States or Jeff Bezos or wherever it happens to go," Pyska said.

"So, it goes back in here and I spend my money here and we all, you know, it makes it just like a cycle of making sure that everybody here is getting back and giving back to the community."