Lethbridge student allegedly grabbed while walking to school

lethbridge police, LPS

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Abortion is legal in Canada. But is it accessible?

There is a renewed conversation about abortion accessibility and rights for women in Canada after a leaked draft showed that Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights in the United States. However, decriminalization of abortion has not ensured abortion equity or necessarily improved access, experts say.

New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

A new international effort raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategic port.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina