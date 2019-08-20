The Lethbridge YMCA had a good week last week, thanks in large part to the generosity of Cavendish Farms.

The potato company, which is part of the J.D. Irving Group of Companies, presented YMCA CEO Jennifer Petracek-Kolb with a donation of $100,000.

Cavendish Farms President Robert Irving said the motivation for the donation was simple.

“We believe in supporting the communities where we do business,” Irving said. “The YMCA of Lethbridge is natural fit for our organization because it brings recreation, health, and wellness to so many families in Lethbridge and Southern Alberta.”

In recognition of the gift, Cavendish Farms are the naming sponsor for the new Cavendish Farms Community Galleria.

Petracek-Kolb said the money will be put to good use.“The Cavendish Farms Community Galleria is the heart of this amazing facility, and this gift will serve as the foundation for many new programs to be offered in the years to come.”

Founded in 1882, Cavendish Farms has operations in the U.S. and Canada, and over 16,000 employees worldwide.