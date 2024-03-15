'Lifesaving' visa program for Ukrainians set to end at the end of March

Centres helping Ukrainians have experienced an increase in arrivals with the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET) program deadline looming.

Oleh Rudenko arrived in Calgary three weeks ago from Kyiv. He would have come earlier, but after being interviewed through a translator, he said, "the borders are basically closed in Ukraine right now."

Another factor was the CUAET ending on March 31.

"The visa deadline did impact him because he is not sure if after that deadline, the family will be able to make it to Canada given the new requirements," the translator said.

"Canada has given quite a good start for families who would like to escape the war in Ukraine."

The program offers Ukrainians and their families free extended temporary status for up to three years while also providing them with financial and social services.

Kelly Ernst, the chief program officer for the Centre for Newcomers, says newly arrived Ukrainians were able to apply for a grant to help with housing for up to $3,000 through the program.

It also provides language courses and other settlement services.

"There has been a real uptick in people arriving," said Ernst. "Just like every place across the country."

"We've had to tell up until today, 264 people, that we really can't serve you under those particular kinds of services."

The Centre normally helps around 70 to 80 Ukrainian newcomers per week but now it's helping triple that.

"When these deadlines arrive or approach, we see numbers of arrivals double or triple before the deadline actually occurs," he said.

“The services that have been put up by the federal government and provincial government truly are lifesaving for many of the refugees.”

St. Vladimir's Orthodox Sobor has helped approximately 20,000 people since the first batch of immigrants began arriving in April 2022.

It partners with settlement services to provide food while setting them up with language classes.

Ukrainian newcomers are able to get help from the church on Saturdays.

"We have doubled the number of people who are coming on Saturdays," said parish president Olga Matsula.

"We do expect them to triple in the next couple of weeks."

Starting April 1, Ukrainians will have to apply for a visitor's visa.

"That whole process is no longer expedited," said Ernst.

CTV News reached out to the federal ministry of immigration, refugees and citizenship and is waiting to hear back.