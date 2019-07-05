Glowing dancers, daring stunts with bulls and a upscale bar and grill are among the new offerings at Calgary Stampede this year.

Bar 1912 channels the original Stampede with style, offering a posh place for drinks or a sit-down dinner in the Big Four building.

“Beautiful setting, really good cocktails, great food, good atmosphere, right in the centre of the park,” said Thom Hill, General Manager of Bar 1912. He adds that it will be open year-round for events including Flames games and Cirque du Soleil.

Stampede also has a new ride called Star Dancer that combines high flying spinning and 360 degree loops. North American Midway Entertainment added it this winter and says it’s been a hit on the circuit.

“Pretty much 18 to 29-year-old type crowd, but everyone is going on it. It’s been sensational ever since we got it,” said Scooter Korek with North American Midway Entertainment.

Fans of the show Stranger Things will also notice a “Hawkins Fun Fair” theme on some of the Midway.

If you're interested in a show, the high-tech, Ukrainian dance-troupe Light Balance is performing July 4 to 9 while Bulls After Dark combines bull riding, bull free styling and live music the evenings of July 12 and July 13.