CALGARY -- Limebikes won't be returning to Calgary streets this spring.

With the popularity of scooters apparently far outstripping the popularity of e-bikes, Lime, the U.S.-based company which operates shared bikes and scooters in the city, has decided to discontinue the bikes.

"Every community is unique to the riders that live and work there," the company said in a statement.

"In Calgary, Lime riders are overwhelmingly choosing Lime scooters as their preferred mode of transportation. In the spring, we plan to return to Calgary with our scooter fleet and will discontinue providing our e-bikes.”

More than 300 e-bikes were distributed around the downtown core as part of a 16-month pilot-program launched in October 2018, followed by 1,500 scooters in July 2019.