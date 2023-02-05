Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer reinvents the Queen's bench
Anyone who was at opening night of Governor-General award-winning playwright Kevin Loring's Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer will never hear someone summon "The Queen" again in the same way after the big reveal of Friday's boisterous opening night performance.
That was the five-star theatrical moment when Little Red Warrior transformed from a somewhat stumbling sex farce to a fiercely funny political satire right in front of the audience's eyes at Max Bell theatre.
I will try not to give it away, but I grew up watching hockey in Winnipeg Arena, where a gigantic oil painting of Queen Elizabeth hung over the rink like a stern taskmaster, and Friday night, Loring – who directed his own script – liberated me from her colonial gaze, with a twist that was one of the more outrageous, funny and memorable moments ever at Theatre Calgary.
And if it felt liberating for me, it felt exponentially more liberating for Little Red Warrior (Gordon Patrick White), the last surviving member of a First Nation in a part of British Columbia that has been earmarked for condo development and a golf course.
Little Red is a solitary man who lives alone and quietly in a shack in the woods - without running water but with cable - until one day when he learns about the planned development of his people's ancestral lands and loses his temper with a construction worker (Kevin McNulty), clobbering him with a shovel.
That lands Little Red in legal hot water, and soon all he's got is Larry (Shekhar Paleja), a public defender desperate for him to recall his intergenerational traumas to concoct a sympathetic courtroom defence.
Much to Larry's chagrin, Little Red wants to challenge the merits of the case on the historical facts of his land.
It's all further complicated by the fact that Little Red moves in with the lawyer and Desdemona (Luisa Jojic), his corporate lawyer wife, an ambitious, driven alpha female craving sexual attention.
The dirty secret of this story however is that Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer is a smart, imaginative, frequently very funny political satire disguised for a while as a meh sex farce.
Canadian playwright Kevin Loring is pictured at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa on Thursday, April 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Loring has said Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer was inspired by the Trickster character and stories from Indigenous culture, which leans heavily towards sexual content, so I could understand what his inspiration was, but the sex farce part of this story didn't feel like it landed Friday night.
Rather, it's the window dressing intended to draw an unsuspecting audience into the story, only to have a smart, funny political fantasia pop out when you least expect it.
That is where Little Red Warrior veers into a courtroom drama about an Indigenous land claim, and Loring's script is at the top of his game here.
He uses a lot of theatrical shorthand – a lot of the lawyers' arguments are presented as modern dance – and assumes the audience is familiar with the arguments, like the part where the First Nations of B.C. never actually signed a treaty but somehow the Crown took their land anyways because, well - the Queen (Nick Miami Benz, in a memorable cameo)!
That's when a finely-calibrated sense of political outrage takes over Little Red Warrior, which is resolved in ways that are imaginative, funny and fantastic.
The ship is steered magnificently by McNulty in an assortment of roles. From the moment McNulty ambles on, collecting cans to return for the deposit, he is superb. He is relaxed and listens to the other characters and takes his time with Loring's rapid-fire dialogue – and lands every laugh.
White's Little Red Warrior starts out guileless and idealistic, and by the end of his journey, he has supplanted Desdemona as the bottom-line mogul who never met a system he couldn't bend to his will.
Paleja and Jojic have the unforgiving task of playing lawyers, and to compound matters, they are awful to each other, so don't blame them if you aren't too crazy about them!
Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer is a co-production with Making Treaty 7 and its artistic director Michelle Thrush made a speech Friday saying she hoped to draw more Indigenous folks in to see the show – including a discount code posted on MT7 and Theatre Calgary's website that offers Indigenous peoples $20 tickets to see the show.
The theatre company is also looking for Indigenous greeters to volunteer at each performance of Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer, and everyone gets a Making Treaty 7 t-shirt and free entry into the show.
A little bit Enron, Michael Healy's 1979 and Rocky Horror Picture Show, Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer is the most fun 90 minutes you'll ever spend with lawyers - and a hero named Little Red Warrior. At Theatre Calgary through Feb.19.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Beyonce becomes most decorated artist in Grammys history with 32nd win
Beyonce stands alone on her Grammy throne: With her fourth win Sunday night, she has become the most decorated artist in the show's history surpassing the 26-year-old record once held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti.
First tank sent by Canada for Ukrainian forces arrives in Poland
The first of the Leopard 2 tanks Canada is donating to Ukrainian forces has arrived in Poland.
Advocates come together to help sailors stuck for months on tugboats in Quebec port
Groups that advocate for seafarers are expressing concern for 11 sailors who are spending a harsh Quebec winter aboard three tugboats that have been detained for months in the port of Trois-Rivières.
Canadians Drake, Michael Buble, Tobias Jesso Jr. among early Grammy winners
Singer-songwriter Tobias Jesso Jr. became a first-time Grammy Award winner at the pre-broadcast ceremony where fellow Canadians Michael Buble and Drake also picked up trophies.
Charles Kimbrough, best known for role in 'Murphy Brown,' dies at 86
Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. He was 86.
New study highlights increasing prevalence of muscle dysmorphia among Canadian boys, young men
Canadian researchers are drawing attention to the increasing prevalence of 'a pathological pursuit of muscularity' among Canadian boys and young men, with a new study that found one in four were at risk of developing what's known as muscle dysmorphia.
31,000 cards: Montreal woman passing along father's extensive collection of Expos baseball cards
A Montreal woman is passing along her father's extensive collection of over 31,000 Expos baseball cards. April Whitzman's father, Steve Whitzman, collected the cards from 1969 to 2016. A huge Expos fan, he's got every player covered.
Canada sends military aircraft into Haiti's skies as gang violence escalates
Canada has sent one of its military planes to Haiti to help the country cope with escalating violence. A joint statement today from National Defence Minister Anita Anand and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has deployed a CP-140 Aurora aircraft to help 'disrupt the activities of gangs' in Haiti.
Four Americans, two Canadians fined $50K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
An investigation that lasted almost two years has resulted in moose hunting violation convictions for six people and a lodge in Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.
Edmonton
-
Family of man slain in northeast Edmonton searching for answers
An Edmonton family is in mourning after the sudden death of their son and brother in the city's northeast.
-
Woman stabbed in confrontation at grocery store
RCMP are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a Red Deer grocery store on Friday.
-
Local family preserving and passing on culture through dance
A Métis family is showing off their culture through dance, giving people a chance to enjoy it while also preserving it.
Vancouver
-
‘It's my only wish’: Grieving Surrey mother still waiting for justice in daughter's slaying
Two years after a young woman in Surrey was gunned down, her family says they still waiting for justice.
-
'I want to bring Blockbuster back': B.C. teen creates free movie lending library
Tucked away on a residential street in Langley, there's a blue cabinet filled with VHS tapes and DVDs bearing the once-familiar logo of Blockbuster video.
-
B.C. masseur appeals convictions for sexually assaulting female clients
A masseur's appeal of three convictions for sexually assaulting female clients has been partially successful – with one of the guilty verdicts being set aside by B.C.'s Court of Appeal.
Atlantic
-
The Big Thaw: Burst pipes, water damage wreaks havoc on Maritime homes
After one of the coldest days in years for most of the Maritimes, temperatures were up significantly Sunday. Now, after the big chill came the big thaw -- and a flood of calls for local plumbers.
-
Eastern Canada cold snap ends, but thousands in N.S. and N.B. still without power
Cold weather alerts that blanketed eastern Canada for the past two days have largely lifted, but some Nova Scotians and New Brunswickers remain without power due to outages caused by the frigid temperatures and high winds.
-
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team investigating death of N.B. man: RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP has requested the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) conduct an inquiry after a man died during a police response Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
5-month suspension for Victoria nurse who 'falsified a medical record'
A Victoria nurse has been suspended for five months for failing to adequately assess a patient and then falsifying a medical record regarding the assessment.
-
B.C. man overcomes 'nightmare' burns to create 'dream come true' life
When he was 18, John Westhaver was the sole survivor of a crash the killed three friends and left him with life-threatening burns. His journey since then has taken him from anger to love.
-
VicPD warns of road closures during B.C. Throne Speech
Several streets around the B.C. legislature building in downtown Victoria will be closed on Monday during the annual Throne Speech.
Toronto
-
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on the Danforth that is now considered a homicide
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on the Danforth early Sunday morning, which police say is now being treated as a homicide.
-
Calls grow to declare Toronto homelessness a public health crisis after extreme cold
Councillors in Toronto are set to consider keeping warming centres open 24-7 for the rest of the winter amid growing calls for homelessness to be declared a public health crisis in the city.
-
Historic trees at Toronto's Osgoode Hall spared until Feb. 10 following interim injunction
The historic trees on the chopping block at Osgoode Hall in downtown Toronto will live to see another day.
Montreal
-
Montreal conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin scores two Grammys
Montreal conductor and pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin scored two Grammys for his classical works Sunday evening. Nézet-Séguin won best opera recording for "Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones," and best classical solo vocal album for "Voice Of Nature - The Anthropocene."
-
Advocates come together to help sailors stuck for months on tugboats in Quebec port
Groups that advocate for seafarers are expressing concern for 11 sailors who are spending a harsh Quebec winter aboard three tugboats that have been detained for months in the port of Trois-Rivières.
-
Montreal body surfer devoted to the sport, even in the extreme cold
In the summer, a section of the St. Lawrence river in Montreal is a popular spot for surfers and kayakers. In the coldest days of winter, it's almost deserted -- except for brave body surfer Carlos Hebért-Plante.
Ottawa
-
Deep freeze ends in Ottawa
Above seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa over the next five days, after three straight days of extreme cold temperatures.
-
Prescott, Ont. council to debate motion to eliminate mandatory oath to King Charles
The debate on elected officials pledging allegiance to King Charles III will shift to a small town south of Ottawa this week, as Prescott town council discusses a motion on whether to abolish the requirement for newly elected members.
-
Kingston's Hotel Dieu Hospital postponing some appointments on Monday following water pipe burst
Kingston's Hotel Dieu Hospital is postponing some in-patient appointments scheduled for Monday following a burst water pipe.
Kitchener
-
Most read stories of the week: Conestoga Mall robbery, house explosion hearing, cancelled Valentine's Day
An armed robbery at Conestoga Mall, a hearing on a 2018 Kitchener house explosion, and a school cancelling Valentine's Day round out the most ready stories of the week.
-
Woolwich man arrested for alleged death threats to local MP
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Woolwich man after death threats were allegedly made to a local Member of Parliament online.
-
Waterloo region residents out enjoying warmer temperatures following cold stint
The arctic-like cold has come and gone and temperatures are on the rise.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city greenhouses on the verge of being condemned: report
Saskatoon will no longer supply its own flowers for its summer flowerpots and garden beds, according to a report before city councillors this week.
-
Sask. man dead following snowmobile collision
A person is dead following a snowmobile collision near Candle Lake early Sunday morning.
-
'A big part of my childhood': Regina student brings Lego to life through stop-motion animation
Jayson Reddekopp has been a Lego collector since he was a kid. Now in his second year of university, he’s bringing his passion to life using just his Lego pieces and an iPhone.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury cellphone sale goes wrong
Greater Sudbury Police Service say it has charged a man and a woman with multiple offences following the investigation into an online ad selling a cellular phone.
-
New study highlights increasing prevalence of muscle dysmorphia among Canadian boys, young men
Canadian researchers are drawing attention to the increasing prevalence of 'a pathological pursuit of muscularity' among Canadian boys and young men, with a new study that found one in four were at risk of developing what's known as muscle dysmorphia.
-
Saturday night stabbing in Sudbury leaves one in hospital
A teen is in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries following an incident in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston Saturday evening.
Winnipeg
-
‘Those are memories you retain for a long, long time.’: Main and Matheson Salisbury House up for sale
An iconic remnant of a beloved Manitoba restaurant chain is now on the market.
-
'Come home to mama': Family seek help in finding missing 14-year-old girl
The family of a 14-year-old girl missing for the last two weeks in Winnipeg is putting out a desperate plea for information.
-
Former Elmwood-Transcona MP to run in Portage-Lisgar
Lawrence Toet has joined the list of candidates seeking the federal Conservative nomination for the Portage-Lisgar riding.
Regina
-
'A big part of my childhood': Regina student brings Lego to life through stop-motion animation
Jayson Reddekopp has been a Lego collector since he was a kid. Now in his second year of university, he’s bringing his passion to life using just his Lego pieces and an iPhone.
-
Over 40 dogs found in Fort Qu'Appelle home, court documents show
Two men from the Fort Qu'Appelle area were found guilty of causing distress to animals in a dog hoarding case.
-
Mischief charges laid after fire extinguisher set off in business: Regina police
Two youths were arrested after allegedly causing mischief in Regina’s downtown early Saturday night.