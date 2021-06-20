CALGARY -- The Indian Society of Calgary is taking it on itself to ensure all members of Alberta’s South Asian community are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The local organization received $25,000 in funding from the federal government to spread the word about the importance of getting immunized against COVID-19.

The society says computer literacy is one of the challenges members face as many of their elders do not have social media or access to online information about the importance of vaccines or where to get them.

An even bigger challenge is language, especially for those who do not speak English. The society will be using all six major languages from South East Asia to guarantee maximum reach out to the diaspora in Calgary.

That’s why the society is using the federal funding to help reach people in all possible ways.

Twenty finalists were selected by the federal government through the Vaccine Community Innovation Challenge. The Calgary organization was the only grant recipient in Alberta.

The Indian Society of Calgary will undertake a 12-week project of creating a series of educational videos to be used as resources among community members as well as galvanizing community leaders and media personalities to help push the message of getting immunized.

The challenge encouraged groups and individuals to find innovative ways to promote vaccine confidence in different communities.

The Indian Society of Calgary has 14,000 members.