Looking to make history: Brooks Bandits on the hunt for a third straight national championship

The Brooks Bandits earned a league-best 108 points this season, easily winning the south division and a first-round bye. The Brooks Bandits earned a league-best 108 points this season, easily winning the south division and a first-round bye.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina