LPS celebrates 60 years of K9 Unit with 'pawsome' holiday calendar

The Lethbridge Police Service's K9 Unit is celebrating its 60th year in service by offering a "pawsome" holiday gift idea to the community.

Its K9 calendar features 12 months of police dogs and their handlers. The calendar is on sale now for $20, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to local organizations, including the Lethbridge and District Humane Society and Lethbridge Area Search and Rescue association.

The first K9 dog, York, arrived in 1964 from a kennel in Devon, Alberta, and served with the Lethbridge police until 1972.

Back then, police dogs were trained in Belt, Montana. In the mid-90s, an in-house training program was developed and has been used ever since.

The department currently has four dog teams, featuring police service dogs Myke and Robbie, who are Belgian Maliniois, and Aron and Zap, who are German Shepherds.

Calendars are available for cash at the front counter of the police station Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.