Macleod Trail closed in southeast Calgary due to man on overpass

A man on an overpass overlooking Macleod Trail shut down the street in both directions early Friday evening. (Photo: X@yyctransportation) A man on an overpass overlooking Macleod Trail shut down the street in both directions early Friday evening. (Photo: X@yyctransportation)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina