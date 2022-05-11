Magic Makar: Avalanche defenseman turns in dominant series

Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro (57) clears the puck from in front of goaltender Connor Ingram (39) as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) watches during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro (57) clears the puck from in front of goaltender Connor Ingram (39) as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) watches during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian government charters flights for Ukrainians fleeing war

Three Canadian charter flights to bring Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion will depart Poland in the coming weeks.Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the flights will be available to some of the more than 90,000 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel to Canada.

Senate vote to support Roe v. Wade expected to fall short

The Senate rushed on Wednesday into an almost-certain-to-fail vote toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access into federal law, a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.

Arizona set to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the last-minute appeal from an Arizona prisoner to halt his execution less than one hour before he was scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday for the killing of a college student in 1978.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina