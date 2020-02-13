CALGARY -- An urgent notice of motion heading to council later this month is asking the city’s auditor to immediately investigate the expense claims of Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca.

It’s also asking that integrity commissioner Sal LoVecchio answer to council about his recusal from the investigation, though the motion says that meeting should be "confidential."

The motion was drafted by Coun. Jyoti Gondek and co-sponsored by councillors Jeff Davison, Ward Sutherland, Jeromy Farkas, Shane Keating, Sean Chu, Joe Magliocca and Gina-Carlo Carra.

It was put together “to address public questions” around the expenses of city councillors, Gondek said in a tweet.

To address public questions around #yyccc expenses, this urgent notice of motion will come to Council on February 24. It will need to be added to the agenda as urgent business so it can be debated. Big thanks to my colleagues for helping shape the direction. Let’s get this done. pic.twitter.com/qVsLvcLKuC — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) February 13, 2020

Gondek says it is also asking for administration to work on a better model of oversight for the committee that signs off on councillor’s expenses.

The aim is to “eliminate conflicts of interest for members of council and ensure staff with its the office of the councillors are able to act independently of council,” the motion reads.

Finally, the motion says council should be able to question the integrity commissioner about his announcement to recuse himself from the investigation into Coun. Magliocca’s expenses. The motion says it should be a “confidential conversation.”

LoVecchio stepped away from the inquiry Tuesday evening because he and Coun. Magliocca had a meal last year on the taxpayers’ dime.

Documents on the city’s website show Coun. Magliocca expensed a $163 meal with LoVecchio at Franca’s Italian Specialties under his ‘business meeting’ section of his councillor budget in August of 2019.

Magliocca hasn't spoken publicly about the matter since his apology in council chambers last week. He was also absent from a Wednesday afternoon committee meeting he was scheduled to attend.

Council will debate the motion on Feb. 24.