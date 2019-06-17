Police have charged a man after drugs were seized from a residence in Hidden Valley believed to have been operating as a dayhome.

Police executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of Hidden Creek Heights N.W. on June 13, where they seized powder cocaine, prescription drugs and a 9mm handgun.

One man was also arrested and police say several children were in the home at the time.

The investigation was launched after police received a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Faroz Rahad, 24, of Calgary, has been charged with:

  • Four counts of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of other drugs for the purpose of trafficking
  • Five counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Four counts of operating a vehicle contrary to disqualification

Police say additional charges are pending.

Rahad is scheduled to appear in court June 26.