Man charged after drugs and handgun seized from Calgary dayhome
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 8:45AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 2:47PM MDT
Police have charged a man after drugs were seized from a residence in Hidden Valley believed to have been operating as a dayhome.
Police executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of Hidden Creek Heights N.W. on June 13, where they seized powder cocaine, prescription drugs and a 9mm handgun.
One man was also arrested and police say several children were in the home at the time.
The investigation was launched after police received a tip to Crime Stoppers.
Faroz Rahad, 24, of Calgary, has been charged with:
- Four counts of trafficking cocaine
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of other drugs for the purpose of trafficking
- Five counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Four counts of operating a vehicle contrary to disqualification
Police say additional charges are pending.
Rahad is scheduled to appear in court June 26.