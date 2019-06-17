Police have charged a man after drugs were seized from a residence in Hidden Valley believed to have been operating as a dayhome.

Police executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of Hidden Creek Heights N.W. on June 13, where they seized powder cocaine, prescription drugs and a 9mm handgun.

One man was also arrested and police say several children were in the home at the time.

The investigation was launched after police received a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Faroz Rahad, 24, of Calgary, has been charged with:

Four counts of trafficking cocaine

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of other drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Five counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Four counts of operating a vehicle contrary to disqualification

Police say additional charges are pending.

Rahad is scheduled to appear in court June 26.