Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder for 2016 homicide in Harvest Hills
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 6:51PM MST
Harsimran Birdi (Courtesy: Calgary Police)
CALGARY -- Abdullah Mela was convicted of second-degree murder Monday for the 2016 death of Harsimran Singh Birdi, who was found in a northeast alley.
Police were called to the alley in the 9700 block of Harvest Hills Link N.E. about 8:30 a.m. on April 7, 2016, after a passerby discovered Birdi's body.
Police had earlier called the death a targeted killing.
Mela now faces an automatic life sentence, and a sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 7 to determine his parole ineligibility, which will be between 10 and 25 years.