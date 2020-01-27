CALGARY -- Abdullah Mela was convicted of second-degree murder Monday for the 2016 death of Harsimran Singh Birdi, who was found in a northeast alley.

Police were called to the alley in the 9700 block of Harvest Hills Link N.E. about 8:30 a.m. on April 7, 2016, after a passerby discovered Birdi's body.

Police had earlier called the death a targeted killing.

Mela now faces an automatic life sentence, and a sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 7 to determine his parole ineligibility, which will be between 10 and 25 years.