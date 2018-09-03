A 48-year-old convict is on the lam after escaping from a minimum-security institution in Mission, B.C.

Michael Douglas Sheets was not located during a head count of inmates at the Mission Institution on Saturday, September 1.

The inmate was in the midst of a 14-and-a-half year sentence for his role in the firebombing of a home in the southeast Calgary community of Applewood 2004. The attack claimed the lives of five-year-old Ali Al-Mayahi and his four-year-old sister Saja. Their mother escaped from the burning home by jumping from a second-storey window.

Sheets was one of two men who pleaded guilty to the firebombing and indicated they had been paid $120,000 to conduct the attack as part of revenge plot in connection with a love affair. Sheets was convicted of numerous charges including manslaughter and arson.

Sheets was granted day parole in August 2017 despite the fact he had previously escaped custody in February 2015 while on an escorted day pass from the William Head Institution on Vancouver Island.

The wanted man is described as:

Approximately 168 cm (5’6”) tall

Weighing 64 kg (141 lbs)

Having a fair complexion with hazel eyes and brown hair

Sheets is known to use the pseudonym John Hala.

Anyone who encounters Sheets is asked to contact police.