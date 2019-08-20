Calgary police are warning the public about a man released from prison on Tuesday after completing a sentence for sex crimes against a child.

Adrian Lee Ballantyne, 32, was released after serving four-and-a-half years for sexual interference against a child and failure to comply with a probation order. He also served additional time for breaching a court order.

The sexual interference happened in Edmonton against a child who was unknown to Ballantyne. 

His previous convictions also include:

  • Assault
  • Robbery
  • Uttering threats
  • Indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age
  • Property offences

The majority of Ballantyne’s crimes have been committed in Alberta.

He will now be monitored by the Calgary police High Risk Offender Program.

Ballantyne is described as six-feet tall and 210 pounds with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes. He has pockmarks on his face and multiple tattoos, including a teardrop under his left eye and writing on his neck.