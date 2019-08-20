Man convicted of sex crimes against a child released from jail, prompting police warning
Calgary police issued a warning Tuesday about the release of Adrian Lee Ballantyne, 32, who served four-and-a-half years for sexual interference against a child. (Calgary police)
CTV News Calgary
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 10:49AM MDT
Calgary police are warning the public about a man released from prison on Tuesday after completing a sentence for sex crimes against a child.
Adrian Lee Ballantyne, 32, was released after serving four-and-a-half years for sexual interference against a child and failure to comply with a probation order. He also served additional time for breaching a court order.
The sexual interference happened in Edmonton against a child who was unknown to Ballantyne.
His previous convictions also include:
- Assault
- Robbery
- Uttering threats
- Indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age
- Property offences
The majority of Ballantyne’s crimes have been committed in Alberta.
He will now be monitored by the Calgary police High Risk Offender Program.
Ballantyne is described as six-feet tall and 210 pounds with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes. He has pockmarks on his face and multiple tattoos, including a teardrop under his left eye and writing on his neck.