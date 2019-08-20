

CTV News Calgary





Calgary police are warning the public about a man released from prison on Tuesday after completing a sentence for sex crimes against a child.

Adrian Lee Ballantyne, 32, was released after serving four-and-a-half years for sexual interference against a child and failure to comply with a probation order. He also served additional time for breaching a court order.

The sexual interference happened in Edmonton against a child who was unknown to Ballantyne.

His previous convictions also include:

Assault

Robbery

Uttering threats

Indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age

Property offences

The majority of Ballantyne’s crimes have been committed in Alberta.

He will now be monitored by the Calgary police High Risk Offender Program.

Ballantyne is described as six-feet tall and 210 pounds with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes. He has pockmarks on his face and multiple tattoos, including a teardrop under his left eye and writing on his neck.