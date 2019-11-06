CALGARY – One man is dead after a single vehicle collision in the southeast community of McKenzie Lake.

Police responded after a car crashed into a tree along McKenzie Lake Way S.E. just before midnight Tuesday.

The lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead on scene.

There is no word on if speed, drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, but an early investigation by police suggests road conditions were slippery in the area when the incident occurred.

This is the third fatal collision in Calgary over the last three days.