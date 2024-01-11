Man dead in workplace accident near Taber, Alta.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after a man died while working on a bus in the town of Taber.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to respond to an industrial accident in the 5700 block of 54 Avenue.

Officials say a 42-year-old man from Taber was working underneath a charter bus when the vehicle fell onto him.

He died at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

Taber is located approximately 260 kilometres southeast of Calgary.