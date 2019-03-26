

CTV Calgary Staff





Police are looking at speed as a factor in a fatal crash that left a man dead and a woman seriously injured early Tuesday morning.

“Just due to the impact, the damage to the vehicle and looking at the marks on the road, we can tell there was significant speed involved," said Sgt. Dylan Harris.

Police were called to 14th Street and MacEwan Drive N.W. at about 4:15 a.m.

Police say a black Nissan Maxima was travelling north on 14th Street when it lost control, spun out and slammed into a light pole.

One area resident who didn't want to give his name said he heard "something that sounded like a bomb going off."

"By the time I got up here (emergency crews) were all here trying to extract the lady," he said. "I'm still in shock."

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life threatening condition.

Traffic was rerouted around the scene for several hours and the roadway was reopened to motorists just after noon.