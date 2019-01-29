A man who was seriously injured in a crash in the city’s northeast on Monday evening has died in hospital and police are working to determine if speed was a factor in the crash.

Emergency crews were called to a crash on 36 Street and Sunridge Way N.E. at about 10:15 p.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man was driving a 2009 BMW eastbound on Sunridge Way when he lost control.

The vehicle hit a concrete barrier then travelled across a concrete island and smashed into the barrier that separates 36 Street from the CTrain tracks.

A 19-year-old passenger in the vehicle was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle and two other passengers sustained minor injuries.

Police say alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash but they are looking into whether speed played a role.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.