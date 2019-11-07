A man is dead after a natural gas leak in southern Alberta Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a rural property off Highway 549 north of Turner Valley at around 1:45 p.m.

Once fire officials determined the property was safe to approach, EMS declared the man dead at the scene.

According to RCMP, the man was digging in a field when he struck and ruptured a natual gas line. He was overcome by the gas.

EMS says a second man was at the property at the time of the gas leak, but he was not harmed.