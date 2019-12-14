CALGARY -- One person is dead after a house fire in the southwest community of Glendale Friday night.

The Calgary Fire Department said neighbours spotted the fire on Kelwood Place S.W. at around 11 p.m.

Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the single-story home when the arrived at the scene.

Firefighters attacking the fire found a man inside and pulled him from the house where they began resuscitation efforts.

EMS rushed the man to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he died from injuries he sustained in the fire, the fire department said.

The main floor eventually collapsed and firefighters fought the rest of the fire from outside.

Fire crews and a fire investigator remained at the property throughout the night to make sure the fire did not spread.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.