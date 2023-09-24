Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
Paramedics were called to the bar, located in the 500 block of 17 Avenue S.W., at 6 p.m. for reports of a man in medical distress.
Medics were told there was an Oktoberfest-themed eating contest going on, but say they were not able to determine if that is what led to the medical incident.
Attendees said it included eating bratwurst on a bun, and said the man taken to hospital had been a participant.
The Ship and Anchor closed its doors for the night after paramedics left.
In a statement shared to social media, the bar said a customer suffered a serious medical event which was traumatizing for everyone involved.
"As a result, we have decided to shut the pub for the remainder of the evening."
The bar is expected to reopen on Sunday morning.