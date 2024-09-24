CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man in critical condition after overnight shooting

    Calgary police investigate an early morning shooting in the northeast community of Cityscape on Sept. 24, 2024. Calgary police investigate an early morning shooting in the northeast community of Cityscape on Sept. 24, 2024.
    A man is in critical condition following a shooting in the northeast Calgary community of Cityscape.

    The incident occurred shortly after midnight.

    There is no information on any suspects.

    This is a breaking news story; more details will be shared as they become available...

