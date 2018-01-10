Police have taken a man into custody in connection to the sexual assault of an employee at a fast food restaurant in the city’s northeast on Monday.

A 16-year-old girl was cleaning the men’s washroom at the Dairy Queen, located at 1906 Centre Street N.E., at about 5:15 p.m. when she was approached by a man saying he needed to use the facility.

The girl left the men's washroom and went into the ladies washroom to continue cleaning.

The man followed her in and allegedly pushed her into a corner where he covered her mouth and began touching her inappropriately.

The teen was able to scream for help and the man fled when a co-worker came to her assistance.

Police released CCTV images of a suspect on Tuesday evening and a man was taken into custody in the downtown area a short time later.

Investigators are interviewing the man but so far no charges have been laid.