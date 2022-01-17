Man in life-threatening condition after being struck east of Langdon, Alta.

CALGARY -

Strathmore RCMP responded Friday to a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle along Dead Horse Road, east of Langdon, that left one person in life-threatening condition.

Preliminary investigation suggests an SUV was eastbound when it appears to have struck a 41-year-old pedestrian walking alongside the road.

The pedestrian was transported to a Calgary-area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 50-year-old female driver and a 15-year-old passenger weren't injured.

The investigation by an RCMP collision analyst, with assistance from Strathmore and Langdon RCMP, continues.