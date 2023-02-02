Man in life-threatening condition after fire in southeast Calgary
Emergency crews say a man is in critical condition following a fire that broke out in southeast Calgary Thursday morning.
Firefighters, along with EMS, were called to the 200 block of Pensville Close S.E. for reports of a fire around 8 a.m.
When they arrived, they found one person inside the building.
EMS took the adult male to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.
The fire was extinguished and no one else was found inside the building.
Fire officials will remain on scene to determine a cause.
