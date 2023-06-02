Man in life-threatening condition after Lethbridge stabbing

A man was seriously injured in an early morning stabbing in Lethbridge's north end.

Police responded to the incident at 12:22 a.m. on Friday at a business in the 200 block of 13th Street North.

On arrival, crews found a 21-year-old man who'd been stabbed.

"Police immediately initiated life-saving measures and he was subsequently transported by EMS to Chinook Regional Hospital and later airlifted to Calgary," Lethbridge police said in a statement.

The victim is in stable condition, officials said.

There is no information on any suspects.