CALGARY -- A man was rushed to hospital Friday morning following a house fire at a property just west of Calgary city limits.

Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Heritage Place S.W. just before 8 a.m.

Water had to be transported from Calgary, with crews setting up a large container — often called a Bambi Bucket — to help battle the flames.

At least one home was heavily damaged by flames. No other information is available.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day