Man injured in house fire just west of Calgary
Published Friday, January 8, 2021 9:29AM MST Last Updated Friday, January 8, 2021 9:40AM MST
CALGARY -- A man was rushed to hospital Friday morning following a house fire at a property just west of Calgary city limits.
Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Heritage Place S.W. just before 8 a.m.
Water had to be transported from Calgary, with crews setting up a large container — often called a Bambi Bucket — to help battle the flames.
At least one home was heavily damaged by flames. No other information is available.
This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day