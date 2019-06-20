Police are investigating to determine if a man found dead under a truck Thursday afternoon was inspecting something under the vehicle or it accidentally rolled over him.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of 49th Avenue S.W., in the community of Elboya, about 1 p.m. for reports a man was pinned under a delivery truck.

They arrived to discover a man dead at the scene.

Police said the man was the driver of the truck and it is being investigated as a workplace accident.