Man killed in 30-hour Calgary standoff had long criminal history: documents
We're learning more about the man at the centre of a 30-hour standoff with Calgary police.
Patrick Robert Kimmel, 45, was shot to death by police on Friday, March 15 after barricading himself inside a Penbrooke Meadows home for more than a day.
Federal parole board documents dated December 2022 state Kimmel had a troubled youth and "long criminal history" which had been impacted by substance abuse issues.
As an adult, he was convicted of assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a restricted weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
The documents note there were times when Kimmel was homeless.
Release revoked after positive drug test
Kimmel was arrested in September 2021 on six outstanding warrants.
"Once advised you were under arrest, you were compliant with officers," reads the document.
"In your backpack, police located ammunition, bear spray, a baton, a knife, a holster, and a molle bag. You also advised officers that there was a loaded handgun under a mattress."
His sentencing judge noted that Kimmel conducted himself "admirably" both in terms of coming out of the house willingly and in "making voluntary disclosure about something they had not found."
Kimmel was granted day parole from the Drumheller Institution in August 2022 after serving a two-year sentence for a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, to which he plead guilty.
Patrick Robert Kimmel is shown in an RCMP handout photo from 2021.
Conditions of his release included respecting a curfew, reporting any relationships to parole officers, not consuming drugs and not having contact with certain people.
His day parole was revoked after he tested positive for drugs and failed to report a relationship.
The parole board determined that when he was up for statutory release, it would be with the conditions he not consume drugs or alcohol and not associate with or communicate with people believed to be involved in criminal activity or substance abuse.
The standoff
Kimmel's 30-hour standoff with Calgary police started on Thursday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. when officers attempted to execute a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E.
Before officers were able to enter the home, shots were fired in their direction, prompting police to ask nearby residents to shelter in place. The area was then evacuated due to the danger to the public.
In the hours that followed, police say Kimmel continued to fire shots from the home.
"We estimate more than 100 rounds were fired and we are extremely thankful no officers or bystanders were injured as a result," police said in a Saturday news release.
"Responding members exercised extreme patience and worked tirelessly to find a peaceful resolution."
Police say the "situation escalated" at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
"During the engagement with the suspect, tactical unit officers, along with members of the RCMP emergency response team, discharged their service weapons. As a result, the suspect was shot and declared deceased."
Patrick Robert Kimmel, 45, was shot to death on Friday, March 15, 2024, following a 30-hour standoff with Calgary police. (Supplied) Calgary's Chief Const. Mark Neufeld said he was proud of the professionalism, bravery and patience demonstrated by officers at the scene.
"The actions of one individual, with a history of weapons offences, put our community and our officers at substantial risk of harm," he said in a news release.
Alberta's police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), has taken over the investigation.
Police will not be releasing any further information.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada slips to 15th place in annual World Happiness Report
Canada has slipped from 13th to 15th place in the annual World Happiness Report, now sitting behind countries like Costa Rica, Kuwait and Austria.
Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, despite Liberal-NDP deal
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to move a motion of non-confidence in the prime minister with the aim of prompting a 'carbon tax election,' if Justin Trudeau doesn't back off the April 1 price hike.
Simon's family says ex-enforcer died by suicide, 'strongly believes' CTE played role
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it 'strongly believes' a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.
Federal government refers three cases of suspected contractor fraud to RCMP
The federal procurement department has asked the RCMP to investigate at least $5 million in suspected fraud by IT sub-contractors who were billing multiple departments for the same work and taking advantage of poor data-sharing inside the government.
Toddler was behind the wheel during Calif. crash that killed 2-year-old, police say
Investigators have determined that a toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend in Woodland, Calif. police said on Monday.
Panic mode sets in for Trump as he faces deadline for massive bond
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is in panic mode as the deadline approaches to secure a half-billion dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York, multiple sources familiar with his thinking tell CNN.
An Ohio toddler died after her mom left her home alone while she took a 10-day vacation. A judge called it the 'ultimate act of betrayal'
Jailyn’s cries echoed through the quiet streets of Cleveland in the dead of the night. The toddler whimpered and howled, but no one came to her rescue. Her mother, Kristel Candelario, was away on a 10-day summer vacation and had left Jailyn alone in a playpen with a few bottles of milk, prosecutors said.
Liberals readying to table electoral reform legislation
The federal Liberal government is slated to table electoral reform legislation on Wednesday that could change the way voters cast their ballots.
Kentucky parents charged with attempting to sell newborn twin girls
An eastern Kentucky couple has been accused of trying to sell their newborn twin girls.
Edmonton
-
3 security guards stabbed at downtown Edmonton library
Three security guards were injured in a stabbing at the Stanley A. Milner Library on Tuesday.
-
Death of security guard in downtown Edmonton parkade not criminal: police
The death of a security guard at an Edmonton parkade has been deemed not criminal.
-
Advocacy group ordered to pay part of City of Edmonton's legal costs from suit over homeless camp clearings
The group that sued the City of Edmonton over the closure of several homeless camps has been ordered to pay part of the city's legal fees.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge gardeners preparing for potentially dry summer
In a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.
-
Lethbridge man tied up and choked during armed robbery
Lethbridge police have laid charges in a violent robbery last week.
-
Lethbridge to see cold temperatures after warm stretch
Plenty of people have been outside over the past several days, enjoying the unseasonably warm weather.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Vancouver police close downtown street after 'serious assault'
A busy intersection in downtown Vancouver was blocked off with police tape Wednesday afternoon, as police investigate a serious assault.
-
Fraudsters are targeting a mailbox in Richmond looking for cheques, Richmond RCMP warn
Cheques being dropped in a particular mailbox in Richmond are being intercepted and cashed by fraudsters and police say local businesses have lost tens of thousands of dollars to the scheme.
-
B.C. sees record-breaking temperatures for 5th straight day despite 'waning warmth'
While temperatures in much of B.C. are cooling down, some parts of the province still broke or tied records on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Corruption concerns within VicPD to be investigated by Delta, Surrey police
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board has tasked Delta and Surrey police departments with investigating corruption concerns within the Victoria Police Department.
-
Herring spawn generates excitement on Vancouver Island
The herring spawn around the coastline of Vancouver Island is piquing curiosity and excitement as the natural phenomenon turns some waterways turquoise blue – and as fish return to some spots that seemed to be long forgotten.
-
B.C. prison officials seize $300K in drugs, cellphones from medium-security prison
Prison officials in British Columbia have seized a large cache of contraband, including methamphetamine and other drugs, at a medium-security prison in the Fraser Valley.
Saskatoon
-
Woman sentenced for role in Saskatchewan Mountie's death
A woman has received a sentence of more than two years for her role in the death of a Saskatchewan RCMP officer in the town of Wolseley.
-
Here's what could be announced in today's Sask. budget, according to experts
The 2024-25 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for the next fiscal year.
-
Union sounds alarm over surge in use of travel nurses
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is sounding the alarm over the number of travel nurses being utilized in the province.
Regina
-
Here's what could be announced in today's Sask. budget, according to experts
The 2024-25 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for the next fiscal year.
-
Woman sentenced for role in Saskatchewan Mountie's death
A woman has received a sentence of more than two years for her role in the death of a Saskatchewan RCMP officer in the town of Wolseley.
-
Three teens charged following robbery in Regina
Three teenagers have been charged following a robbery in Regina.
Toronto
-
Winter travel advisory in effect for Toronto as 17 vehicles involved in collisions on Hwy. 401 ramp
Toronto's first full day of spring will be marked by periods of heavy flurries and near zero visibility and is already causing problems on some of the city’s major roadways.
-
City reviewing use of force by security guard against individual sleeping outside Toronto shelter
The city is reviewing the use of force by one of its security guards who was captured on video tackling an individual to the ground outside a shelter in Toronto last week.
-
Free office space and tax breaks: These are some of the concessions Toronto has made to FIFA as part of World Cup
Documents obtained by CTV News Toronto are shedding light on the extent of the city's obligations to FIFA in hosting games for the 2026 World Cup, including tax breaks and a requirement that public transportation fares be free for ticket holders.
Montreal
-
Quebec newspaper La Presse removes cartoon denounced as antisemitic
Quebec newspaper La Presse has removed a cartoon depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the vampire from the film 'Nosferatu' after criticism that the caricature used antisemitic imagery.
-
Montreal public health optimistic that measles outbreak can be brought under control
One of the doctors leading Montreal public health's response to the measles outbreak in the city says he's optimistic officials can gain control of the virus despite the rising number of cases.
-
'Possibly the end': Quebec shrimp fishery facing climate change, tough economy
For years, the northern shrimp fished in the Quebec waters of the Gulf of St. Lawrence have been known as 'crevettes de Matane,' named after the town where much of the province's harvest has been processed since the 1960s.
Atlantic
-
Spring snow brings possible slippery start to parts of the Maritimes Thursday
Spring snow is on its way for parts of the Maritimes Thursday.
-
18-year-old dead after North Preston, N.S., shooting
An 18-year-old man is dead after an alleged shooting in North Preston, N.S., on Friday.
-
Newfoundland budget halted as rowdy protest blocks legislature
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
Winnipeg
-
Sentencing continues for disgraced Winnipeg football coach
A disgraced Winnipeg high school football coach was back in court Wednesday for the second day of his sentencing hearing.
-
Mitzi's Restaurant in Winnipeg serves its last famous chicken fingers
The days of serving chicken fingers, honey dill sauce, and Chinese food with a smile will soon be coming to a close for the downtown Winnipeg staple, Mitzi’s Restaurant.
-
Manitoba premier to apologize to two men switched at birth in 1955
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is set to apologize on behalf of the government to two men who were switched at birth in 1955 in a hospital north of Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
41 employees impacted as Metro to close its Ottawa distribution centre
Metro Inc. will be shutting the doors of its Ottawa produce distribution centre as part of a major facility modernization later this spring.
-
Former PM Mulroney's funeral cortege to travel from Ottawa to Montreal this afternoon
Ontario Provincial Police say there will be minor slowdowns or delays on Highway 417 between Ottawa and the Quebec border today as the former prime minister Brian Mulroney's funeral cortege travels to Montreal. Police are asking people not to park along the highway.
-
You need to earn more than $129K to buy a home in Ottawa: Report
The income required to buy a new home in Ottawa increased in February, according to a new report by ratehub.com.
Northern Ontario
-
Simon's family says ex-enforcer died by suicide, 'strongly believes' CTE played role
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it 'strongly believes' a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.
-
Crash involving school bus with kids on board in Sudbury
No children were hurt, but an SUV driver sustained minor injuries in a crash with a school bus in the McCrea Heights area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday morning.
-
31-game suspension for B.C. junior hockey player who choked opposing goalie
A B.C. junior hockey player who choked and seriously injured the opposing team's goalie during an on-ice brawl has been suspended for 31 games.
Barrie
-
Former Simcoe County doctor stripped of medical licence after sexual abuse ruling
After being found guilty of sexual abuse involving patients and a nurse, the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal has ruled that former Angus and Wasaga Beach family physician James McInnis will lose his licence to practice medicine.
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Up to 35cm of snowfall expected to blanket the region
Across the region, blowing snow could bring accumulations between 15 to 35 centimetres for parts of Simcoe, Dufferin and Grey counties, while Muskoka could receive five to 10 centimetres.
-
Changes coming to Barrie's curbside collection: Here's what you need to know
The City of Barrie will have a new curbside collection contractor starting May 1, which means changes. Here's what residents and business owners need to know.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region is under a weather warning. Here’s how much snow we could get
It might be the second official day of spring, but it won’t feel like it in Waterloo Region today.
-
Police release St. Patrick's Day crowd estimate
Waterloo regional police estimate 9,500 people gathered on Marshall Street during an unsanctioned St. Patrick’s Day party Saturday.
-
Adam De-Gannes back in police custody, facing new charges
A man, who spent time behind bars for the 2018 shooting death of Bradley Pogue, is back in police custody.
London
-
Weather watches and warnings in effect for most of the region
A snow squall warning is in effect for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County, while Strathroy, Komoka and western Middlesex County are under a weather advisory.
-
House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing
The City of London is putting $2.7 million over the next two years towards the London Cares Homeless Response Services. The money will be used to add 24 new highly-supportive housing units at the House of Hope, established in the fall of 2023.
-
Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair
Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.
Windsor
-
Bomb threat reported at St. Joseph’s high school
Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School were sent home early on Wednesday afternoon after a report of a bomb threat.
-
Pot on stove blamed for downtown fire
Windsor fire officials say a pot on the stove caused a fire in the downtown area.
-
Two suspects point gun at seniors in east end home invasion: police
Windsor police are looking for two suspects following a home invasion in the city’s east end.