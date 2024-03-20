Man killed in 30-hour Calgary standoff had long criminal history: documents

We're learning more about the man at the centre of a 30-hour standoff with Calgary police.

Patrick Robert Kimmel, 45, was shot to death by police on Friday, March 15 after barricading himself inside a Penbrooke Meadows home for more than a day.

Federal parole board documents dated December 2022 state Kimmel had a troubled youth and "long criminal history" which had been impacted by substance abuse issues.

As an adult, he was convicted of assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a restricted weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The documents note there were times when Kimmel was homeless.

Release revoked after positive drug test

Kimmel was arrested in September 2021 on six outstanding warrants.

"Once advised you were under arrest, you were compliant with officers," reads the document.

"In your backpack, police located ammunition, bear spray, a baton, a knife, a holster, and a molle bag. You also advised officers that there was a loaded handgun under a mattress."

His sentencing judge noted that Kimmel conducted himself "admirably" both in terms of coming out of the house willingly and in "making voluntary disclosure about something they had not found."

Kimmel was granted day parole from the Drumheller Institution in August 2022 after serving a two-year sentence for a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, to which he plead guilty.

Patrick Robert Kimmel is shown in an RCMP handout photo from 2021.

Conditions of his release included respecting a curfew, reporting any relationships to parole officers, not consuming drugs and not having contact with certain people.

His day parole was revoked after he tested positive for drugs and failed to report a relationship.

The parole board determined that when he was up for statutory release, it would be with the conditions he not consume drugs or alcohol and not associate with or communicate with people believed to be involved in criminal activity or substance abuse.

The standoff

Kimmel's 30-hour standoff with Calgary police started on Thursday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. when officers attempted to execute a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E.

Before officers were able to enter the home, shots were fired in their direction, prompting police to ask nearby residents to shelter in place. The area was then evacuated due to the danger to the public.

In the hours that followed, police say Kimmel continued to fire shots from the home.

"We estimate more than 100 rounds were fired and we are extremely thankful no officers or bystanders were injured as a result," police said in a Saturday news release.

"Responding members exercised extreme patience and worked tirelessly to find a peaceful resolution."

Police say the "situation escalated" at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

"During the engagement with the suspect, tactical unit officers, along with members of the RCMP emergency response team, discharged their service weapons. As a result, the suspect was shot and declared deceased."

Patrick Robert Kimmel, 45, was shot to death on Friday, March 15, 2024, following a 30-hour standoff with Calgary police. (Supplied) Calgary's Chief Const. Mark Neufeld said he was proud of the professionalism, bravery and patience demonstrated by officers at the scene.

"The actions of one individual, with a history of weapons offences, put our community and our officers at substantial risk of harm," he said in a news release.

Alberta's police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), has taken over the investigation.

Police will not be releasing any further information.