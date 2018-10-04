A Calgary man who was reported missing late last year has still not been located but police believe he was the victim of a homicide.

Adam Stewart Young, 35, has not been seen or heard from since he left his home in the 200 block of 11 Avenue S.E. at around 10:00 p.m. on November 20, 2017.

Last December, police put out an appeal to the public for information about Young’s disappearance but say they have not received any solid tips.

Young’s body has not been located but police say information obtained during the investigation has led them to believe that he was the victim of foul play.

“What we do know is since November 20th we have exhausted all footprints of life for Adam and believe that he has met with foul play and we are appealing for the public to help us locate Adam’s body,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta, of the CPS Homicide Unit. “Since November 20th, we know that Adam’s phone and banking records indicate that he has not used them.”

Investigators interviewed Young’s family and friends and reviewed CCTV footage from the area.

“We’re in a continual dialogue with Adam’s family. Obviously this is a very traumatic event in their life and we are working for Adam and we are working for his family and we’re in the pursuit of truth,” Schiavetta said.

Police say a number of ‘viable’ suspects have been identified and they are hoping someone will come forward with new information on the case.

“We have identified numerous suspects that may have culpability in the disappearance of Adam. I can’t get into any details, obviously, because this is a very active investigation,” said Schiavetta. “The suspects that we’re looking at do have a history with the Calgary Police Service.”

Young is described as:

175 cm or 5’9” tall

Weighing 86 kg or 190 lbs

Medium build

Short black hair and brown eyes

Has a goatee and neck tattoos

Anyone with information about Young's disappearance is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org