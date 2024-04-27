Calgary’s Iranian community outraged after Iranian hip hop artist sentenced to death for promoting freedom

Several dozen members of Calgary’s Iranian community gathered at the peace bridge Saturday afternoon to share the plight of Toomaj Salehi.

He is an Iranian hip hop artist mainly known for his protest songs concerning Iran's societal issues and the policies of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has led to charges for “propaganda against the regime” and “insulting the supreme leadership authority”.

Salehi has been arrested, charged and released on bail several times over the past several years, but just days ago, on April 24, Salehi was sentenced to death for charges linked to Iran's 2022–23 Women, Life, Freedom movement.

Saturday's demonstration was an effort by the Iranian community to pressure Iran to do the right thing and reverse the execution order.

“They want to scare people, they say, okay, if you come to protest you will be against the Islamic regime of Iran, you'll be arrested and you'll be executed. That's their way. That's their tactic,” says Bijan Maysami, a member of Calgary’s Iranian community.

Salehi family said his life was at risk when he went on trial behind closed doors.

This group of Salehi supporters want the Canadian government to help fight for democracy in Iran.

“Iran is underhanded and nobody really can do anything,” says Maysami.

“That's why we need the Canadian government to recognize IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) as a terrorist group. That's our goal. That's going to help to the Iranian people for the goal to reach the freedom and democracy.”

German member of parliament Ye-One Rhie and Conservative MP Jonathan Wilkinson have both become Salehi's sponsor with an aim to improve conditions during his imprisonment and prevent execution.