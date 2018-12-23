A man is in hospital with unspecified injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a busy intersection in Lethbridge on Saturday evening.

Officials were called to the scene, at Stafford Drive and 1 Avenue S., at about 8:00 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital but his condition is not known.

The intersection was closed down for several hours while police investigated but the closure has since been lifted.

Lethbridge police are still investigating the cause, but have ruled out speed and alcohol.