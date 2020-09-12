CALGARY -- Investigators are seeking suspects in connection with a serious stabbing that occurred at just past noon in southeast Calgary.

Police officers were called to the scene, near the TD Bank located at 3012 17 Ave. S.E., after a man had been stabbed.

They say the man had just withdrawn some cash from a bank machine when he was approached by two men in the parking lot.

The individuals demanded money, but he refused. The suspects then stabbed him and fled the scene.

The patient was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, but stable, condition.

Police are searching for the suspects, but only have a description on one of them.

He is described as an Indigenous man, about 6' (183 cm) tall, wearing white pants and a red hoodie.

The investigation is ongoing.