Man wanted on warrants in Lethbridge arrested, faces 16 new charges

Lethbridge police say a man wanted on warrants fled from officers in a vehicle and barricaded himself for hours in a home in the southern Alberta city.

Last week, the LPS asked the public for help finding 28-year-old Dylan Ivan Sokol.

On Saturday, they said they'd found and arrested him.

Police said he was wanted for breaching probation and a release order involving assault and uttering threats.

He was also bound by a Canada-wide driving prohibition.

Following Saturday's arrest, Sokol was charged with 16 fresh offences.

According to police, officers spotted the fugitive in a parking lot in the 1500 block of 23 Avenue North, loading items from a residential unit into a vehicle.

"Police attempted to pin the vehicle to prevent it from leaving but the driver was able to reverse and forcefully accelerate, subsequently freeing the vehicle and fleeing from police," the LPS said Monday in a release.

"The male fled the area at a high rate of speed, driving across a green strip and sidewalk and passing and cutting off other motorists."

According to police, officers backed off and later relocated the vehicle at a residence along the 100 block of Cowichan Court West.

"The male, who was reported to be armed with a firearm, barricaded himself inside the home and refused to exit," the LPS said.

According to police, hours of negotiation failed and a tactical unit went in to get him.

He was arrested without incident.

"A search of the home incidental to the arrest resulted in police seizing a firearm that had been dismantled and the pieces hidden throughout the residence," the LPS said.

Sokol's new charges include:

Five counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited;

Two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon (vehicle);

Two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle;

Two counts of flight from police;

Two counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited; and

Three counts of resisting arrest.

He remains in custody and will appear in court in Lethbridge on Tuesday.