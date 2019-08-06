A man who walked into the hospital in Lethbridge early Tuesday morning suffering from amnesia has been identified.

Officers were called to Chinook Regional Hospital at about 1:23 a.m. after a man presented himself to staff and told them that he fell off his bike while cycling in the river valley.

Police say he was wearing cycling attire and a blue water bladder backpack.

The man in his 60s was covered in mud and did not have identification on him. Investigators say the man was unable to remember his name.

Police put out an appeal to the public to identify the man.

An update was provided on Tuesday afternoon and police say the man was identifed as a resident of Lethbridge.