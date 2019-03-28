Hundreds of people gathered in southwest Calgary Thursday night for a show of support for gay-straight alliances and the current rules that prevent disclosure of participants.

The protest march was in response to United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney’s plans, should the UCP be elected into government, to replace the School Act with the unproclaimed Education Act of 2014. The change of legislation would lead to the potential for parents and guardians to be notified when a student participates in a GSA.

“I’m here to support GSAs,” said Blake Spence, a participant in the rally. “I think it’s really important for them to pick when and why they come out, not the government.”

“I’m a teacher and a parent and a gay man,” said Andrew Clapperton. “I can’t believe I’m having to fight this battle all over again but I’m here to do it and I’ll be here until we make sure that kids have a right to privacy, they have a right to safer spaces in schools, and so they’re not being overrun by a government that doesn’t really respect them.”

The protesters marched from the parking lot of the Marda Loop Safeway to the office of Doug Schweitzer, the UCP candidate for Calgary-Elbow.

Schweitzer released the following statement Thursday night in response to the march.

“I have always been, and continue to be, an advocate for LGBTQ2S+ community. Today, I am proud that all major political parties supports gay-straight alliances and categorically reject mandatory notification of parents.

To those that marched today, I will never diminish your concerns and feelings of frustration. I am saddened to see that my opponents have turned such a critical issue for our vulnerable youth into a divisive topic, when we should be working to find a strong path forward together.

I am committed, alongside my United Conservative colleagues, to ensuring that Alberta has the strongest legal protections for gay-straight alliances in Canada. We will continue to listen to Albertans and act in the best interests of all our children.”

A similar rally was held Wednesday in Edmonton.

With files from CTV's Chris Epp