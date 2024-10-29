Market Mall employees bear sprayed, police seek suspect

Calgary police have released photos of a man allegedly responsible for a bear spray attack at Market Mall last month.

The assault happened at the Sport Chek location in the mall's south end at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Police say four people entered the store but were asked to leave by a staff member who suspected they were shoplifting.

A short time later, one of the group members allegedly returned to the store, at which time he bear sprayed the employee and one of her coworkers.

The suspect left in a light grey or silver 2004 to 2006 Buick LaCrosse with rust above the back left wheel.

The employees received first aid on scene and didn't need to be taken to hospital.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, between 5'7" and 5'9" (170 and 175 centimetres) tall with a slim build and black hair.

He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and dark-coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.