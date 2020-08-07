CALGARY -- Despite not having a single active case of COVID-19 at present, officials with the town of Canmore aren’t taking any chances and have made mask masks mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public spaces.

The bylaw was passed during a special town council meeting Tuesday and will go into effect at noon Friday.

New legislation in the community means that face coverings must be worn on public transit and taxi cabs, along with all indoor public spaces such as malls, grocery stores, churches and retail businesses.

All Canmore facilities including the Canmore Recreation Centre, Civic Centre and Elevation Place will also require masks.

A statement on the town’s website says the new rules will help “restore confidence for those in the community who don’t feel safe when those around them are not wearing masks.”

The town has also suggested that face coverings will serve as a good visual reminder that the pandemic continues to pose a health risk.

With the new bylaw in place, Canmore joins other resort towns like Banff and Jasper in making masks mandatory.

Some exceptions apply to the rules – masks will not be required where people are separated by barriers, for children under two or people with medical conditions, or anyone eating or drinking at at a restaurant in assigned seats.

Canmore deputy mayor Jeff Hilstad supports the bylaw and says masks will be beneficial given the droves of tourists and all-time high spike in visitors to the area.

Mayor John Barrowman added that people should not visit Canmore if they don’t have to as it become difficult to physical distance from others.

During the pandemic, Alberta Health says there have been 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Canmore region. All of those patients have recovered.