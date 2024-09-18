Matt Stajan rejoining Calgary Flames as a skills consultant

Former Calgary Flame Matt Stajan will be joining the organization as a skills consultant.

The Flames said Stajan will work with players from both the NHL squad and the AHL Wranglers on their individual skill development.

“I am very excited to get started,” Stajan said in a news release.

“In today’s NHL, coaching staffs are more intricate, so having an additional person to assist players with game details and individual skills to support their development, is very important."

Stajan spent nine years of his 16-year NHL career with the Flames, netting 59 goals, 131 assists and 190 points while wearing the Flaming C. He played his 1,000th NHL game in 2018, before retiring in December 2019.

After he retired, he joined the Calgary Hitmen staff as an assistant coach for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

“Matt is a great addition providing extensive NHL playing experience, familiarity with our players and organization, and a passion for wanting our group to succeed," said Flames general manager Craig Conroy.

"Having Matt dedicated solely to each player’s individual skills will enhance their development and thus our team’s success.”

Stajan was originally drafted in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, before being traded to Calgary in 2010. Stajan and his family have called Calgary home for 14 years.